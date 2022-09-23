PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] stock Downgrade by New Street analyst, price target now $18

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.15%.

Over the last 12 months, PAGS stock dropped by -72.96%. The one-year PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.26. The average equity rating for PAGS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.19 billion, with 331.29 million shares outstanding and 201.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, PAGS stock reached a trading volume of 3772573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $20.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on PAGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

PAGS Stock Performance Analysis:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 18.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.43 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.73, while it was recorded at 15.19 for the last single week of trading, and 16.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Fundamentals:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PAGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 22.12%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,537 million, or 52.10% of PAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 24,359,458, which is approximately 20.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,721,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.17 million in PAGS stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $208.04 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly -55.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 35,354,166 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 49,830,424 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 83,729,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,914,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,606,046 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 8,790,669 shares during the same period.