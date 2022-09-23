Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] Is Currently -3.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.26 during the day while it closed the day at $11.66. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.32 and NAV Per Share of $14.48.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the “Company”) today reported net investment income of $125.1 million, or $0.32 per share, and net loss of $34.9 million, or $(0.09) per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Reported net asset value per share was $14.48 at June 30, 2022 as compared to $14.88 at March 31, 2022.

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation commented, “The second quarter was another strong quarter for our business. Our earnings exceeded our dividend, our borrowers continued to perform well with only one name on non-accrual, and more volatile market conditions are creating attractive direct lending opportunities for which we are well positioned. Importantly, we also expect our earnings to benefit from rising interest rates beginning next quarter.”.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock has also loss -7.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORCC stock has declined by -6.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.53% and lost -17.66% year-on date.

The market cap for ORCC stock reached $4.67 billion, with 394.19 million shares outstanding and 384.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, ORCC reached a trading volume of 3227306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCC shares is $14.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

ORCC stock trade performance evaluation

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.61. With this latest performance, ORCC shares dropped by -12.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.40 for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 12.16 for the last single week of trading, and 13.81 for the last 200 days.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,013 million, or 43.50% of ORCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCC stocks are: STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND E with ownership of 27,942,838, which is approximately -1.84% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, holding 27,073,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.67 million in ORCC stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $115.11 million in ORCC stock with ownership of nearly 24.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC] by around 16,595,131 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 16,866,859 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 139,142,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,604,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,781,703 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,618,134 shares during the same period.