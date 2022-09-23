Oppenheimer slashes price target on Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO] – find out why.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SPRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 167.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 126.80%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that GSK and Spero Therapeutics Announce Exclusive License Agreement for Late-Stage Antibiotic Asset, Tebipenem HBr.

The exclusive license allows GSK to commercialize tebipenem HBr in all territories, except Japan and certain other Asian countries.

Spero Therapeutics receives $66 million upfront, with potential for future milestone payments, and tiered royalties.

Over the last 12 months, SPRO stock dropped by -88.59%. The one-year Spero Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.44. The average equity rating for SPRO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.12 million, with 32.98 million shares outstanding and 29.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, SPRO stock reached a trading volume of 216520753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPRO shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $33 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Spero Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on SPRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spero Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

SPRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 126.80. With this latest performance, SPRO shares gained by 131.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.03 for Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9000, while it was recorded at 1.1300 for the last single week of trading, and 5.6000 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spero Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3360.16 and a Gross Margin at +63.62. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2923.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.32.

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

SPRO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spero Therapeutics Inc. go to 36.90%.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44 million, or 59.40% of SPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRO stocks are: AQUILO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,321,231, which is approximately 0.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,089,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.8 million in SPRO stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, currently with $3.03 million in SPRO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spero Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Spero Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SPRO] by around 5,204,338 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,419,429 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 10,494,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,117,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 860,953 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,799,796 shares during the same period.