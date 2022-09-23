OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $40

OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE: OMF] loss -4.62% or -1.51 points to close at $31.19 with a heavy trading volume of 2598627 shares. The company report on September 6, 2022 that OneMain and EVERFI Expand Financial Wellness Efforts With Free Credit Education for Students and Families.

OneMain Financial, the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit, today bolstered its innovative financial education program for high school students with the addition of a new course exclusively focused on understanding, building and managing credit. Build: Credit Fundamentals, created in collaboration with social impact education innovator EVERFI, is the latest addition to the company’s premier financial education program, Credit Worthy by OneMain Financial.

“Understanding credit and credit-worthiness is key to each person’s long term financial health. This program will provide students with the tools and information necessary to begin establishing positive credit habits at an early age,” said OneMain Chairman and CEO Doug Shulman. “As a company that is committed to the personal economic success of our customers, Credit Worthy by OneMain Financial is another example of our efforts to improve the financial well-being of all Americans.”.

It opened the trading session at $32.50, the shares rose to $32.62 and dropped to $30.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OMF points out that the company has recorded -31.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 4.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, OMF reached to a volume of 2598627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMF shares is $51.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for OneMain Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on OMF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneMain Holdings Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.79.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.34. With this latest performance, OMF shares dropped by -15.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.51 for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.36, while it was recorded at 33.58 for the last single week of trading, and 44.25 for the last 200 days.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.54 and a Gross Margin at +85.84. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.90.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneMain Holdings Inc. go to 20.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]

There are presently around $3,196 million, or 84.80% of OMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,063,549, which is approximately 5.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 11,090,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.9 million in OMF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $296.62 million in OMF stock with ownership of nearly -6.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneMain Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE:OMF] by around 10,671,421 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 11,550,276 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 80,234,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,456,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMF stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,448,822 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,811,450 shares during the same period.