Nucor Corporation [NUE] moved down -1.49: Why It’s Important

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.49% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.18%. The company report on September 20, 2022 that New Nucor Steel Plate Mill Pursuing LEED v4 Certification.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that the new steel plate mill being built in Brandenburg, Kentucky has publicly registered to pursue LEED v4 for Building and Design certification. Nucor Steel Brandenburg is the first steel mill in the world to pursue certification under LEED v4, which is more stringent than previous LEED rating systems and ambitiously aligns each credit category with sustainable performance, climate change, and revolutionizes the manufacturing landscape through third-party transparency and reporting requirements.

“Sustainability has been at the core of Nucor’s business model since we first started making steel in the 1960s. Our recycling production method makes us one of the cleanest steelmakers in the world. LEED certification extends our sustainability efforts to the materials and operating system choices we make in constructing this new steel mill,” said Leon Topalian, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, NUE stock rose by 12.01%. The one-year Nucor Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.72. The average equity rating for NUE stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.54 billion, with 263.22 million shares outstanding and 260.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, NUE stock reached a trading volume of 2431330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $129.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on NUE stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NUE shares from 105 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

NUE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nucor Corporation [NUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.18. With this latest performance, NUE shares dropped by -20.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.79 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.68, while it was recorded at 113.75 for the last single week of trading, and 127.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nucor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.62 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

NUE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 40.37%.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,237 million, or 82.90% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,026,448, which is approximately -3.533% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 27,241,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.6 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly 2.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 467 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 14,164,997 shares. Additionally, 586 investors decreased positions by around 20,046,550 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 179,265,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,477,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,606,337 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 994,005 shares during the same period.