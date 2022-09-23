Morgan Stanley lifts American Express Company [AXP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] loss -3.82% on the last trading session, reaching $143.03 price per share at the time. The company report on August 16, 2022 that American Express Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET. Mr. Campbell will participate in a fireside chat relating to the company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast of the event will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.

American Express Company represents 752.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $109.37 billion with the latest information. AXP stock price has been found in the range of $142.465 to $148.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 3236905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $177.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.81.

Trading performance analysis for AXP stock

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.39. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.77, while it was recorded at 150.73 for the last single week of trading, and 166.21 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

American Express Company [AXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $91,228 million, or 86.90% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,917,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.71 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.28 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -1.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 826 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 27,808,318 shares. Additionally, 972 investors decreased positions by around 32,154,455 shares, while 384 investors held positions by with 577,862,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,825,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,895,331 shares, while 190 institutional investors sold positions of 3,516,030 shares during the same period.