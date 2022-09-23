Mizuho lifts SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] loss -4.30% on the last trading session, reaching $11.56 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2022 that SITE Centers Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.13 for Third Quarter 2022.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.13 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on October 7, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022.

SITE Centers Corp. represents 213.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.43 billion with the latest information. SITC stock price has been found in the range of $11.53 to $12.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, SITC reached a trading volume of 2453708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITC shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for SITE Centers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for SITE Centers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on SITC stock. On January 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SITC shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SITE Centers Corp. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for SITC in the course of the last twelve months was 37.01.

Trading performance analysis for SITC stock

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.33. With this latest performance, SITC shares dropped by -16.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.51 for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.71, while it was recorded at 12.33 for the last single week of trading, and 14.86 for the last 200 days.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.60 and a Gross Margin at +35.33. SITE Centers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITE Centers Corp. go to -6.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]

There are presently around $2,190 million, or 89.90% of SITC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SITC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,740,307, which is approximately 4.139% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,413,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $351.57 million in SITC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $132.6 million in SITC stock with ownership of nearly 6.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SITE Centers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE:SITC] by around 17,627,589 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 19,336,814 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 152,516,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,480,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SITC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,985,237 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,450,667 shares during the same period.