Market cap of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] reaches 2.05B – now what?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] loss -5.83% on the last trading session, reaching $15.51 price per share at the time. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today provided an update on recent operating trends.

Please visit https://investor.pebblebrookhotels.com/investor-presentations-1 to view the updated presentation the Company issued on its website with additional details on the current operating trends.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust represents 130.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.05 billion with the latest information. PEB stock price has been found in the range of $15.40 to $16.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, PEB reached a trading volume of 2599071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $23.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on PEB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.18.

Trading performance analysis for PEB stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.88. With this latest performance, PEB shares dropped by -17.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.55 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.51, while it was recorded at 16.90 for the last single week of trading, and 21.22 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.04 and a Gross Margin at -13.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

There are presently around $2,227 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,287,259, which is approximately -1.35% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,763,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.5 million in PEB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $136.87 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly 7.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 10,434,860 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 8,630,692 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 124,545,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,610,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,692,944 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,267,388 shares during the same period.