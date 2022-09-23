Market cap of LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] reaches 1.68B – now what?

LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LZ] price plunged by -8.58 percent to reach at -$0.77. The company report on August 24, 2022 that The “Be My Own Boss” Era for Women Has Arrived According to New Survey From LegalZoom.

The “LegalZoom: Women and the Boss Era Survey” Uncovers Why Women Are Leading The U.S. Small Business Boom and Following Their Entrepreneurial Dreams.

Today, LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), the industry leader in online small business formations and a leading online platform for legal, compliance and tax solutions, is releasing the new “LegalZoom: Women and the Boss Era Survey,” which looks at the changing dynamic for women and business. With 60% of women small business owners stating that “being their own boss” was the reason why they started their business, it’s clear that a new era of entrepreneurism for women across the U.S is here.

A sum of 2707225 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.50M shares. LegalZoom.com Inc. shares reached a high of $9.16 and dropped to a low of $8.071 until finishing in the latest session at $8.26.

The one-year LZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.71. The average equity rating for LZ stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LZ shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for LegalZoom.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for LegalZoom.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on LZ stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LZ shares from 19 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LegalZoom.com Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for LZ in the course of the last twelve months was 75.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LZ Stock Performance Analysis:

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.26. With this latest performance, LZ shares dropped by -21.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.27 for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.50, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 13.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LegalZoom.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.63 and a Gross Margin at +65.29. LegalZoom.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.90.

LegalZoom.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,145 million, or 68.00% of LZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LZ stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 28,625,744, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT IX, LTD., holding 14,302,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.14 million in LZ stocks shares; and GPI CAPITAL, L.P., currently with $78.82 million in LZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LegalZoom.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ:LZ] by around 18,035,614 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 11,553,540 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 109,008,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,597,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LZ stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,404,515 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,502,914 shares during the same period.