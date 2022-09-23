Market cap of KB Home [KBH] reaches 2.27B – now what?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] closed the trading session at $26.60 on 09/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.50, while the highest price level was $27.485. The company report on September 21, 2022 that KB Home Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results.

Total Revenues Increased 26% to $1.84 Billion; Diluted Earnings Per Share Grew 79% to $2.86Operating Income Margin Improved 610 Basis Points to 17.7%; Gross Margin Increased to 26.7%Ending Backlog Value Up 9% to $5.26 Billion.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today reported results for its third quarter ended August 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.53 percent and weekly performance of -4.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, KBH reached to a volume of 5296331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $39.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for KB Home stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $35, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on KBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

KBH stock trade performance evaluation

KB Home [KBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.74 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.48, while it was recorded at 28.18 for the last single week of trading, and 34.87 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KB Home [KBH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 8.21%.

KB Home [KBH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,142 million, or 94.30% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,329,416, which is approximately 0.55% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,036,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.76 million in KBH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $115.48 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly 99.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

159 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 12,853,876 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 10,935,247 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 56,726,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,515,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,352,099 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,277,007 shares during the same period.