Market cap of Global Payments Inc. [GPN] reaches 32.36B – now what?

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] slipped around -4.64 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $116.09 at the close of the session, down -3.84%. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Global Payments to Participate in Deutsche Bank Technology Conference.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

Global Payments Inc. stock is now -14.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPN Stock saw the intraday high of $120.85 and lowest of $115.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 165.17, which means current price is +10.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, GPN reached a trading volume of 3135164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Global Payments Inc. [GPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $167.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Global Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on GPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GPN stock performed recently?

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.67. With this latest performance, GPN shares dropped by -9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.32 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.63, while it was recorded at 123.73 for the last single week of trading, and 130.41 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Payments Inc. [GPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +55.73. Global Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16.

Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 15.88%.

Insider trade positions for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

There are presently around $27,989 million, or 89.10% of GPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,238,255, which is approximately 0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,353,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in GPN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.92 billion in GPN stock with ownership of nearly -1.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN] by around 16,835,929 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 13,226,761 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 211,038,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,101,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPN stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,749,414 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 3,524,145 shares during the same period.