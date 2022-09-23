Market cap of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN] reaches 116.93M – now what?

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: BCAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.60%. The company report on September 20, 2022 that BYND Cannasoft Enterprises CEO Discusses Latest Developments, Key Objectives in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com.

SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAN) (CSE: BYND) (CNSX:BYND.CN) (“BYND” or the “Company”), to discuss the Company’s operations, innovations and outlook for the coming year.

The market cap for the stock reached $116.93 million, with 29.68 million shares outstanding and 8.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 507.38K shares, BCAN stock reached a trading volume of 2629684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.51.

BCAN Stock Performance Analysis:

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.60.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.25 and a Gross Margin at +46.91. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -400.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.14.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:BCAN] by around 440 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCAN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 440 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.