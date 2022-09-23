Market Analysts see WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] gaining to $49. Time to buy?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] loss -1.40% or -0.59 points to close at $41.51 with a heavy trading volume of 2450684 shares. The company report on September 19, 2022 that WillScot Mobile Mini Acquires Regional Modular Space and Portable Storage Provider in Mid-Atlantic.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced it acquired Allied Office Trailers and Storage Containers. This acquisition adds approximately 8,000 rental assets to WillScot Mobile Mini’s fleet of mobile offices and portable storage containers and expands the Company’s existing operations along the eastern United States.

Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This transaction is great for our company and customers in terms of expanded product offerings, capabilities and expertise. Growing our fleet and operations positions us well to service continued strong demand throughout our North America modular and storage segments. In addition, this acquisition gives Allied customers access to the largest and most innovative fleet of modular space and portable storage products in North America – from our one-of-a-kind panelized FLEX™ offices and proprietary Tri-Cam Locking System® for storage doors, to our exclusive value-added products collection and best-in-class logistics capabilities. This strong, Veteran-Owned business makes an excellent addition to WillScot Mobile Mini, and we welcome the team and its customers to our company.”.

It opened the trading session at $42.06, the shares rose to $42.52 and dropped to $41.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WSC points out that the company has recorded 7.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, WSC reached to a volume of 2450684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $49.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $40 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for WSC stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.99, while it was recorded at 42.06 for the last single week of trading, and 37.52 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.98. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. go to 54.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]

There are presently around $8,948 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,731,119, which is approximately -2.959% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,680,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $567.86 million in WSC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $566.24 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly -11.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 24,381,203 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 30,024,854 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 161,163,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,569,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,695,915 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,120,354 shares during the same period.