Market Analysts see Verastem Inc. [VSTM] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.53%. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Verastem Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress.

Company Reported Interim Findings from RAMP 201 Trial of VS-6766 +/- Defactinib in Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer; Continued Evaluation of Both Monotherapy and Combination Therapy with Timing of Go Forward Treatment Regimen Selection Driven by Data Maturity.

Verastem Oncology Awarded Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s First Therapeutic Accelerator Award to Evaluate the Combination of VS-6766 and Defactinib in Addition to Standard of Care Chemotherapy in Front-Line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.

Over the last 12 months, VSTM stock dropped by -66.22%. The one-year Verastem Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.3. The average equity rating for VSTM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $194.47 million, with 186.46 million shares outstanding and 186.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, VSTM stock reached a trading volume of 2750660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $5.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

VSTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.53. With this latest performance, VSTM shares dropped by -17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.05 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1936, while it was recorded at 1.1000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4064 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verastem Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -10372.28 and a Gross Margin at +66.01. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11749.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.14.

Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

VSTM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $111 million, or 60.30% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 26,988,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 19,974,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.17 million in VSTM stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $9.32 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 18,963,949 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 25,179,373 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 65,811,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,954,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,590,814 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,463,272 shares during the same period.