Market Analysts see SentinelOne Inc. [S] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.66%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that SentinelOne LABScon Security Research Conference Unifies Private and Public Sector Through Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Discoveries.

Security Leaders Chris Krebs, Dmitri Alperovitch, and Mark Russinovich Featured with Research from SentinelLabs, Mandiant, Sophos, Nvidia, Binarly, and Cisco Talos for a New Chapter in Cybersecurity Collaboration.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today launched the inaugural LABScon, a conference dedicated to advancing cybersecurity research for the benefit of collective digital defense. The event features novel findings from sought-after voices in cybersecurity and groundbreaking research by leading research teams.

Over the last 12 months, S stock dropped by -61.33%. The one-year SentinelOne Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.12. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.36 billion, with 277.42 million shares outstanding and 201.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, S stock reached a trading volume of 2531459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $37.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.66. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.34 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.50, while it was recorded at 26.51 for the last single week of trading, and 33.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.49 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.16.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,920 million, or 83.70% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 27,110,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $674.77 million in S stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $524.65 million in S stock with ownership of nearly -19.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 39,084,026 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 20,725,154 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 137,862,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,672,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,927,819 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,811,181 shares during the same period.