Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] stock Downgrade by R. F. Lafferty analyst, price target now $1

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] traded at a low on 09/22/22, posting a -2.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.83. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Lordstown Motors Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors” or “LMC”), an original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) of electric light duty vehicles focused on the commercial fleet market, today released its second quarter 2022 financial results and provided a business update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2932651 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lordstown Motors Corp. stands at 7.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.98%.

The market cap for RIDE stock reached $400.72 million, with 200.82 million shares outstanding and 166.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, RIDE reached a trading volume of 2932651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $3.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RIDE shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

How has RIDE stock performed recently?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.67. With this latest performance, RIDE shares dropped by -9.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.10 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2152, while it was recorded at 1.9040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5440 for the last 200 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.37.

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]

There are presently around $116 million, or 31.00% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,603,126, which is approximately 6.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 9,599,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.57 million in RIDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.92 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly -22.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lordstown Motors Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 16,230,823 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 9,850,706 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 37,189,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,271,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,269 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 707,573 shares during the same period.