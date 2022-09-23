Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] fell -35.27% so far this year. What now?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] loss -4.99% or -4.07 points to close at $77.48 with a heavy trading volume of 3905141 shares. The company report on September 21, 2022 that TOMORROW: Leaders, Activists and Artists to Gather in Atlanta for State of Women Forum.

In partnership with Live Nation Women, the State of Women Forum will feature activists in conversations about the issues motivating women and people of all marginalized genders in Georgia and around the country this election.

Tomorrow, Thursday, September 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. ET, The United State of Women (USOW), in partnership with Live Nation Women, will host the “State of Women Forum” as part of Beautiful Noise Live, a week of events featuring panels, workshops, interviews, and concerts that use the power of music, community voices, and civic engagement to encourage women and people of all marginalized genders to get out and vote.

It opened the trading session at $81.42, the shares rose to $81.45 and dropped to $77.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYV points out that the company has recorded -32.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 2.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, LYV reached to a volume of 3905141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $122.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on LYV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 9.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for LYV stock

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.86. With this latest performance, LYV shares dropped by -16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.68 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.17, while it was recorded at 84.06 for the last single week of trading, and 101.74 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.69 and a Gross Margin at +23.87. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.70.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

There are presently around $13,124 million, or 72.70% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,911,025, which is approximately 2.658% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,918,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in LYV stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $973.55 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 21,238,564 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 17,225,014 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 130,921,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,384,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,280,249 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 2,767,880 shares during the same period.