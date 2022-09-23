Latch Inc. [LTCH] fell -88.64% so far this year. What now?

Latch Inc. [NASDAQ: LTCH] closed the trading session at $0.86 on 09/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.86, while the highest price level was $0.9824. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Latch and WeWork Partner to Provide Apartment Residents in NYC with Access to Flexible Workspace.

First-of-its-kind partnership for these brands solves for hybrid work needs with access to WeWork spaces close to home.

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today announced that it is collaborating with a leading global flexible space provider, WeWork (NYSE: WE) to provide residents of Latch-enabled multifamily buildings in New York City with WeWork All Access memberships. Through this collaboration, Latch residents will be able to opt-in to WeWork All Access, unlocking access to WeWork’s global portfolio of flexible office space.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.64 percent and weekly performance of -33.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, LTCH reached to a volume of 2784549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Latch Inc. [LTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTCH shares is $3.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Latch Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Latch Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $5, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on LTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Latch Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

LTCH stock trade performance evaluation

Latch Inc. [LTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.33. With this latest performance, LTCH shares dropped by -23.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.02 for Latch Inc. [LTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1533, while it was recorded at 1.0960 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4490 for the last 200 days.

Latch Inc. [LTCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Latch Inc. [LTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -326.49 and a Gross Margin at -14.31. Latch Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.11.

Latch Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Latch Inc. [LTCH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Latch Inc. go to 49.70%.

Latch Inc. [LTCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $56 million, or 52.80% of LTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTCH stocks are: AVENIR MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 21,435,551, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,761,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.82 million in LTCH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.2 million in LTCH stock with ownership of nearly 55.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Latch Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Latch Inc. [NASDAQ:LTCH] by around 15,572,063 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 32,697,183 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 16,874,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,143,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTCH stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,187,849 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 18,217,633 shares during the same period.