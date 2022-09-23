Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTV] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.525 during the day while it closed the day at $0.49. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Plus Therapeutics Executes $17.6 Million Award Contract with Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas.

Initial CPRIT grant funds of $1.9 million to be disbursed to Company by October 31, 2022.

CPRIT grant to support majority of 186RNL targeted therapeutic development costs for leptomeningeal metastases program over three years; extends expected Company cash runway through 2025.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -21.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSTV stock has declined by -9.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.90% and lost -53.80% year-on date.

The market cap for PSTV stock reached $16.25 million, with 32.43 million shares outstanding and 32.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, PSTV reached a trading volume of 2999589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Plus Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

PSTV stock trade performance evaluation

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.68. With this latest performance, PSTV shares dropped by -36.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.48 for Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6193, while it was recorded at 0.5319 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8017 for the last 200 days.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.62.

Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.00% of PSTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTV stocks are: PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 1,533,075, which is approximately 0.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 855,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in PSTV stocks shares; and OTTER CREEK ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in PSTV stock with ownership of nearly 293.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Plus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTV] by around 403,706 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 95,239 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,067,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,566,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTV stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,089 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,942 shares during the same period.