Jefferies lifts GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [NYSE: GCP] gained 1.20% or 0.38 points to close at $31.99 with a heavy trading volume of 4555856 shares. The company report on August 5, 2022 that GCP Applied Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) (GCP or the Company), a leading global provider of construction products, today announced preliminary financial and operating results for the second quarter 2022.

It opened the trading session at $31.99, the shares rose to $31.995 and dropped to $31.975, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GCP points out that the company has recorded 1.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 570.78K shares, GCP reached to a volume of 4555856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCP shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2018, representing the official price target for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20.

Trading performance analysis for GCP stock

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, GCP shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.76 for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.59, while it was recorded at 31.60 for the last single week of trading, and 31.51 for the last 200 days.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.37 and a Gross Margin at +35.45. GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [GCP]

There are presently around $2,091 million, or 90.30% of GCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,271,059, which is approximately -8.615% of the company’s market cap and around 17.66% of the total institutional ownership; STARBOARD VALUE LP, holding 6,540,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.22 million in GCP stocks shares; and NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $209.17 million in GCP stock with ownership of nearly 0.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. [NYSE:GCP] by around 10,706,613 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 8,386,635 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 46,276,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,369,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCP stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,045,538 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 480,695 shares during the same period.