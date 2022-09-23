Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock Upgrade by Berenberg analyst, price target now $152

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] traded at a low on 09/22/22, posting a -4.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $119.42. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Hilton and Voyager Space to Design Crew Lodging and Hospitality Suites Aboard Starlab.

Voyager Space Names Hilton Official Hotel Partner to Elevate the Guest Experience in Space.

Voyager Space (“Voyager”), a global leader in space exploration, today announced Hilton will be the official hotel partner of Starlab, Voyager’s planned free-flying commercial space station. Hilton will bring the company’s renowned hospitality expertise and experience to support the design and development of crew suites aboard Starlab, helping to reimagine the human experience in space, making extended stays more comfortable.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3670464 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at 4.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.07%.

The market cap for HLT stock reached $33.87 billion, with 278.00 million shares outstanding and 269.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 3670464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $145.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $155 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HLT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 139 to 152.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has HLT stock performed recently?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.70. With this latest performance, HLT shares dropped by -9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.46, while it was recorded at 127.77 for the last single week of trading, and 138.74 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.47 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 47.09%.

Insider trade positions for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

There are presently around $31,964 million, or 99.98% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,897,083, which is approximately 0.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,488,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 billion in HLT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.65 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 2.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 20,391,968 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 24,496,264 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 222,772,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,660,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,751,600 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,355,841 shares during the same period.