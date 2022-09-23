Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] fell -93.06% so far this year. What now?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HSDT] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.36 at the close of the session, down -17.68%. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4).

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that, effective September 13, 2022, its compensation committee approved an equity award under Helius’ 2021 Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to an individual entering into employment with the Company. The equity award was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.

In connection with entering into employment with Helius, the individual, who was not a previous employee or director of Helius, received an option to purchase 10,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. The option award has an exercise price of $0.54 per share, the closing price of Helius’ common stock on September 13, 2022, the date of the grant. The option has a ten-year term and vests over a period of four years, with 25% vesting on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversary of September 1, 2022, provided the new hire’s employment is continuing on each such date, and subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the new hire’s option agreement.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock is now -93.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HSDT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4239 and lowest of $0.3516 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.05, which means current price is +2.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, HSDT reached a trading volume of 3229991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSDT shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSDT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has HSDT stock performed recently?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.43. With this latest performance, HSDT shares dropped by -49.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.71 for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6906, while it was recorded at 0.4561 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6622 for the last 200 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3472.03 and a Gross Margin at +4.60. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3473.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -239.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -175.62.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.60% of HSDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSDT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 46,370, which is approximately 15.596% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 35,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in HSDT stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12000.0 in HSDT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HSDT] by around 45,632 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 468,862 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 310,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSDT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,882 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 447,843 shares during the same period.