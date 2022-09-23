For Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN], Analyst sees a drop to $3. What next?

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] loss -3.66% on the last trading session, reaching $1.84 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2022 that HYZON MOTORS ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION.

Parker Meeks Appointed President and Interim Chief Executive Officer; Replacing Craig Knight.

Hyzon Motors Inc. represents 247.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $477.63 million with the latest information. HYZN stock price has been found in the range of $1.78 to $1.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, HYZN reached a trading volume of 3197795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYZN shares is $5.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Hyzon Motors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $4, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on HYZN stock. On April 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HYZN shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

Trading performance analysis for HYZN stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.00. With this latest performance, HYZN shares dropped by -14.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.59 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6370, while it was recorded at 1.9080 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4251 for the last 200 days.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1558.16 and a Gross Margin at -269.17. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -228.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.66.

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.10 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]

There are presently around $91 million, or 20.40% of HYZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYZN stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 8,033,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 6,008,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.05 million in HYZN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.47 million in HYZN stock with ownership of nearly 296.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyzon Motors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ:HYZN] by around 13,065,387 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 4,934,436 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 31,635,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,635,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYZN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,798,079 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,301,887 shares during the same period.