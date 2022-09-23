For CohBar Inc. [CWBR], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

CohBar Inc. [NASDAQ: CWBR] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, down -1.62%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that CohBar Announces Reverse Stock Split.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging the power of the mitochondria and the peptides encoded in its genome to develop potential breakthrough therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of the company’s common stock. The reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01am ET on September 23, 2022 and begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on September 23, 2022 with the new CUSIP number 19249J 307.

The company is implementing the reverse stock split to enable it to regain compliance with the Nasdaq $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

CohBar Inc. stock is now -59.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CWBR Stock saw the intraday high of $5.997 and lowest of $3.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.12, which means current price is +12.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 370.48K shares, CWBR reached a trading volume of 6540834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CohBar Inc. [CWBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWBR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for CohBar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CohBar Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has CWBR stock performed recently?

CohBar Inc. [CWBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.00. With this latest performance, CWBR shares dropped by -16.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.25 for CohBar Inc. [CWBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1696, while it was recorded at 0.1503 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2540 for the last 200 days.

CohBar Inc. [CWBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.90.

CohBar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.50 and a Current Ratio set at 28.50.

Insider trade positions for CohBar Inc. [CWBR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.90% of CWBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,009,796, which is approximately -0.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,193,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in CWBR stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.12 million in CWBR stock with ownership of nearly -23.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CohBar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in CohBar Inc. [NASDAQ:CWBR] by around 359,625 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,480,440 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,996,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,836,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWBR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,446 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 171,644 shares during the same period.