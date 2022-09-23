Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] is -16.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] price plunged by -4.44 percent to reach at -$5.83. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend; And Reiterates Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended August 28, 2022.

A sum of 2549673 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. Darden Restaurants Inc. shares reached a high of $129.16 and dropped to a low of $124.41 until finishing in the latest session at $125.45.

The one-year DRI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.28. The average equity rating for DRI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRI shares is $139.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Darden Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Darden Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $175 to $155, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on DRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darden Restaurants Inc. is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

DRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.82. With this latest performance, DRI shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.36, while it was recorded at 130.34 for the last single week of trading, and 131.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Darden Restaurants Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.06 and a Gross Margin at +16.87. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.99.

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

DRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darden Restaurants Inc. go to 8.81%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,038 million, or 93.00% of DRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRI stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 15,849,338, which is approximately 0.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 15,643,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in DRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.8 billion in DRI stock with ownership of nearly -0.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI] by around 7,261,173 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 7,649,439 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 96,986,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,897,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRI stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,462,406 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 1,037,094 shares during the same period.