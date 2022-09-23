Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell -19.02% so far this year. What now?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] price plunged by -0.76 percent to reach at -$2.05. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Danaher Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 20, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the “Investors” section of Danaher’s website, www.danaher.com, under the subheading “Events & Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

A sum of 2846883 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.12M shares. Danaher Corporation shares reached a high of $268.74 and dropped to a low of $265.31 until finishing in the latest session at $266.43.

The one-year DHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.05. The average equity rating for DHR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Danaher Corporation [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $325.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $330 to $340. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $297, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on DHR stock. On June 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DHR shares from 299 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 7.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

DHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 280.57, while it was recorded at 273.06 for the last single week of trading, and 277.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Danaher Corporation Fundamentals:

Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

DHR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 10.45%.

Danaher Corporation [DHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $151,634 million, or 81.10% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,694,630, which is approximately 3.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,556,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.67 billion in DHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.11 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 2.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

903 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 23,242,679 shares. Additionally, 966 investors decreased positions by around 27,212,044 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 518,677,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,132,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,147,310 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 1,536,031 shares during the same period.