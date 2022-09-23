Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] Is Currently -3.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCK] loss -3.85% or -3.37 points to close at $84.27 with a heavy trading volume of 2845653 shares. The company report on August 22, 2022 that CROWN’S NEW SUSTAINABILITY REPORT EMPHASIZES FORWARD MOMENTUM TOWARD ACHIEVING TWENTYBY30 GOALS.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has published its 2021 Sustainability Report to share progress against its dedicated Twentyby30 sustainability strategy and other key environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements during fiscal years 2019 through 2021. Launched in 2020, Crown’s comprehensive Twentyby30 program includes 20 measurable sustainability goals to be completed by or before the end of 2030, all set against a 2019 baseline. The program includes five distinct pillars of action – Climate Action, Resource Efficiency, Optimum Circularity, Working Together and Never Compromise – which are supported by the Company’s robust governance and ethics principles and practices.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made one year into the implementation of our Twentyby30 program,” said John Rost, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Crown. “Our strategy focuses on several key issues including emissions reduction, product lifecycle and recyclability to slow the pace of climate change, transitioning to renewable electricity, prioritizing water preservation, enhancing employee and product safety, and increasing workforce diversity. We are mindful that sustainability is not a linear journey and remain committed to continuous process and product innovation and exploring how we can accelerate progress by collaborating with our customers, suppliers and the industry at large.”.

It opened the trading session at $87.67, the shares rose to $87.77 and dropped to $83.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCK points out that the company has recorded -33.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 1.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, CCK reached to a volume of 2845653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCK shares is $122.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Crown Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $150 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Crown Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $140, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on CCK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Holdings Inc. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCK in the course of the last twelve months was 407.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CCK stock

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.52. With this latest performance, CCK shares dropped by -12.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.70 for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.20, while it was recorded at 90.34 for the last single week of trading, and 106.81 for the last 200 days.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Crown Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Holdings Inc. go to 11.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]

There are presently around $9,483 million, or 96.00% of CCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,581,703, which is approximately -1.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,396,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $539.05 million in CCK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $525.18 million in CCK stock with ownership of nearly 19.261% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCK] by around 11,285,475 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 12,226,348 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 89,013,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,525,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCK stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,357,959 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,172,520 shares during the same period.