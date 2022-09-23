Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] is -57.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] price surged by 3.57 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Clovis Oncology and Isotopia Announce Lutetium-177 Clinical Supply Agreement.

Isotopia to supply its medical radioisotope, lutetium-177, for the clinical development of Clovis Oncology’s targeted radionuclide therapy candidate FAP-2286.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) and Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. today announced the signing of a clinical supply agreement that provides Clovis Oncology with Isotopia’s lutetium-177 (177Lu) n.c.a. for use in the clinical development of FAP-2286, Clovis’ fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-targeting therapeutic candidate. FAP-2286 is the first peptide-targeted radionuclide therapeutic (PTRT) candidate directed against fibroblast activation protein undergoing clinical testing and is currently being investigated in the Phase 1/2 LuMIERE study for patients with advanced solid tumors. The agreement covers an initial period of two years. Further details of the agreement were not disclosed.

A sum of 2725386 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.92M shares. Clovis Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $1.23 and dropped to a low of $1.15 until finishing in the latest session at $1.16.

The one-year CLVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.0. The average equity rating for CLVS stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVS shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30.

CLVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.55. With this latest performance, CLVS shares dropped by -6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.50 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4870, while it was recorded at 1.2280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8031 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clovis Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.09 and a Gross Margin at +73.90. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.82.

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50 million, or 30.70% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,223,237, which is approximately -9.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,400,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.26 million in CLVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.48 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly -52.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 6,055,187 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 19,450,317 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 17,547,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,053,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,216,066 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,709,526 shares during the same period.