Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] Stock trading around $12.57 per share: What’s Next?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] plunged by -$0.49 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.10 during the day while it closed the day at $12.57. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Vampires, Mummies and Madmen…Fathom Events’ Fright Fest is Back Bringing Classic Horror Films to the Big Screen.

Tickets are on sale NOW for these frightening favorites, haunting theaters this October.

Films that have been created to both horrify and haunt us have created some of the most iconic and seminal characters in American literature, entertainment, and pop culture.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -9.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNK stock has declined by -9.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.09% and lost -22.02% year-on date.

The market cap for CNK stock reached $1.54 billion, with 118.20 million shares outstanding and 107.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 2808074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $20.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $16 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CNK stock. On June 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CNK shares from 21 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CNK stock trade performance evaluation

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.76. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.67 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.15, while it was recorded at 13.28 for the last single week of trading, and 16.23 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.87 and a Gross Margin at -4.21. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.72.

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,489 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,258,910, which is approximately -2.905% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,449,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.48 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $139.99 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 3.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 15,267,240 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 5,776,014 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 97,447,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,490,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,500,175 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 887,414 shares during the same period.