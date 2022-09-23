Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII] Is Currently 0.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Churchill Capital Corp VII [NYSE: CVII] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.26%.

Over the last 12 months, CVII stock rose by 0.92%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.69 billion, with 172.50 million shares outstanding and 138.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 820.24K shares, CVII stock reached a trading volume of 2638404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp VII is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CVII Stock Performance Analysis:

Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, CVII shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.39 for Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Churchill Capital Corp VII Fundamentals:

Churchill Capital Corp VII’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII] Insider Position Details

54 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp VII [NYSE:CVII] by around 17,312,513 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 16,499,566 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 80,444,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,256,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVII stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,579,743 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,093,573 shares during the same period.