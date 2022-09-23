Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on SNDL Inc. [SNDL] – find out why.

SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] price plunged by -7.57 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on September 15, 2022 that SNDL and IM Cannabis Complete SNDL’s First International Export of Premium Dried Flower from Canada to Israel.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“SNDL” or the “Company”), Canada’s largest regulated products platform, and IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC) (“IMC”), today announced that SNDL has completed its initial international export of approximately 167 kilograms of premium dried flower from Canada to Israel as part of its total commitment with IMC. SNDL and IMC have agreed to the aggregate export of 1,000 kilograms of high-quality dried flower products for processing and distribution in the Israeli medical cannabis market.

The expansion marks a significant milestone for SNDL as it enters the global market. “We are pleased with our partnership with IMC, one of Europe’s most established and trusted medical cannabis companies,” said Andrew Stordeur, President and Chief Operating Officer of SNDL. “SNDL plans to opportunistically expand the Company’s premium inhalables footprint to international cannabis markets, and this initial endeavour strengthens our pursuits in both established medical markets and emerging global recreational markets.”.

A sum of 3470594 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.62M shares. SNDL Inc. shares reached a high of $2.50 and dropped to a low of $2.31 until finishing in the latest session at $2.32.

The one-year SNDL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.56. The average equity rating for SNDL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SNDL Inc. [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $4.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $0.60 to $0.70. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for SNDL Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $0.40 to $0.65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Sell rating on SNDL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

SNDL Stock Performance Analysis:

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.55. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.39 for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SNDL Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SNDL Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.89 and a Gross Margin at -31.40. SNDL Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -410.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.04.

SNDL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $161 million, or 5.80% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 63,148,157, which is approximately 714.732% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,648,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.82 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $2.68 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly -75.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SNDL Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 57,214,320 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 7,360,725 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 5,014,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,589,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 626,071 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 545,101 shares during the same period.