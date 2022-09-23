Campbell Soup Company [CPB] Is Currently 1.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] jumped around 0.65 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $49.18 at the close of the session, up 1.34%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell’s capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Oct. 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Oct. 6, 2022.

About Campbell Soup CompanyFor more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2022 net sales of nearly $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

Campbell Soup Company stock is now 13.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPB Stock saw the intraday high of $49.495 and lowest of $48.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.94, which means current price is +17.87% above from all time high which was touched on 05/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 2605263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $48.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $47 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $43, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CPB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 31.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CPB stock performed recently?

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.27, while it was recorded at 48.24 for the last single week of trading, and 46.43 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.64 and a Gross Margin at +30.68. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41.

Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 2.64%.

Insider trade positions for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

There are presently around $7,627 million, or 53.00% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,443,037, which is approximately 0.789% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,830,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $778.52 million in CPB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $620.11 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly 3.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Campbell Soup Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 13,461,882 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 11,408,180 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 130,215,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,085,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,279,811 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 718,447 shares during the same period.