Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Stock trading around $55.37 per share: What’s Next?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] traded at a low on 09/22/22, posting a -0.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.37. The company report on September 22, 2022 that The Baxter International Foundation Announces $3 Million in New Grants to Organizations Working to Advance Racial Justice.

Funding includes $1 million each to YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and NAACP to increase capacity and support ongoing operations.

The Baxter International Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), announced today it will provide a combined $3 million in new racial justice grants in 2022 to multiple organizations working in the United States. The funding aligns with Baxter’s ACT: Activating Change Today program, a global multidimensional and multiyear initiative to advance racial justice within the workplace and within the communities and markets the company serves.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2747642 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baxter International Inc. stands at 2.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.73%.

The market cap for BAX stock reached $28.26 billion, with 504.00 million shares outstanding and 502.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 2747642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $70.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $88 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BAX stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 95 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 50.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BAX stock performed recently?

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.29 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.04, while it was recorded at 56.81 for the last single week of trading, and 73.60 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +40.83. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 8.41%.

Insider trade positions for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $23,922 million, or 89.10% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 61,887,205, which is approximately 11.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,792,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.26 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 2.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 30,098,387 shares. Additionally, 556 investors decreased positions by around 28,619,493 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 373,316,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,034,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,261,652 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 4,332,871 shares during the same period.