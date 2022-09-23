Altimmune Inc. [ALT] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $30

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.23%. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Altimmune Announces Significant Reductions in Liver Fat Content and Body Weight in 12-Week Phase 1b Clinical Trial of Pemvidutide in Subjects with NAFLD.

All 3 pemvidutide dosing groups (1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, 2.4 mg) achieved the primary endpoint of relative and absolute reductions in liver fat, with a 68.5% relative reduction in liver fat content in subjects receiving 1.8 mg dose at 12 weeks of treatment.

Mean weight loss of 4.9% (placebo-adjusted 4.7%) in subjects without diabetes receiving 1.8 mg dose at 12 weeks of treatment.

Over the last 12 months, ALT stock dropped by -12.11%. The one-year Altimmune Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.74. The average equity rating for ALT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $688.99 million, with 47.50 million shares outstanding and 46.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, ALT stock reached a trading volume of 3079069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altimmune Inc. [ALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $28.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 196.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58.

ALT Stock Performance Analysis:

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, ALT shares dropped by -27.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.88 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.47, while it was recorded at 13.03 for the last single week of trading, and 9.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altimmune Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1937.35 and a Gross Margin at +87.50. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2201.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.85.

Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.10 and a Current Ratio set at 14.10.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $543 million, or 81.80% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,600,450, which is approximately 39.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,064,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.91 million in ALT stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $40.05 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 14,229,689 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,338,554 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 19,132,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,700,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,158,819 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 997,234 shares during the same period.