Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Is Currently -0.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] loss -0.53% on the last trading session, reaching $26.21 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Albertsons Companies Partners with WinnCompanies to Bring Essential Services Directly to Seniors and Families Living in Affordable Housing Communities.

Grocery, prescription and vaccination services will be brought to residents’ doorsteps in support of community nutrition, health and wellness.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced today a new partnership with WinnCompanies – a leader in affordable, mixed-income and market-rate housing – to bring essential services directly to more than 133,000 residents across 520 properties nationally. The collaboration will provide grocery, prescription and vaccination resources to seniors and families, reducing accessibility barriers and further fostering the company’s commitment to support the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

Albertsons Companies Inc. represents 513.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.05 billion with the latest information. ACI stock price has been found in the range of $26.02 to $26.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 2654432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $34.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $35 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACI stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACI shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99.

Trading performance analysis for ACI stock

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.00. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.64, while it was recorded at 26.80 for the last single week of trading, and 29.87 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 0.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

There are presently around $8,918 million, or 66.40% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in ACI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $594.84 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 290.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 57,000,941 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 11,800,872 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 271,438,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,240,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,867,653 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,240,676 shares during the same period.