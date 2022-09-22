William Blair slashes price target on Wayfair Inc. [W] – find out why.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] loss -1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $42.32 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Perigold Marks Five-Year Anniversary, Expands Selection of Premium Luxury Products for the Home.

Luxury Home Retailer Further Deepens its Offering of the Best Brands in Home Across Outdoor, Kitchen and Bath, Renovation and More.

Perigold, the leading destination for access to the design world’s best home brands, today marks its fifth anniversary. Launched in 2017, Perigold has built a first-of-its kind retail platform that provides insider access to the largest-ever collection of extraordinary home furnishings across every style and category. Today, Perigold carries more than 1,000 premium home brands spanning modern designs from Emeco and Heller, bedding from Coyuchi, fabrics and wallpaper from Scalamandré, and more.

Wayfair Inc. represents 105.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.81 billion with the latest information. W stock price has been found in the range of $41.89 to $45.649.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, W reached a trading volume of 5073161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $73.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 4.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for W stock

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.43. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -22.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.58 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.27, while it was recorded at 44.97 for the last single week of trading, and 100.55 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wayfair Inc. [W]

There are presently around $4,083 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,901,534, which is approximately 0.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,042,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $382.66 million in W stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $347.19 million in W stock with ownership of nearly -3.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 16,023,524 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 9,463,456 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 70,997,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,484,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,624,853 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 5,568,112 shares during the same period.