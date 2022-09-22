why NCR Corporation [NCR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.71

NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $23.04 during the day while it closed the day at $21.99. The company report on September 21, 2022 that NCR Named Global Market Leader for Self-checkout.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, has been recognized as the world’s largest self-checkout vendor by research and consulting firm RBR’s Global EPOS and Self-Checkout 2022 report. NCR has held this leadership position for 19 consecutive years.

According to the report, last year was marked by accelerated investments in technology refreshes, with strong demand for self-checkout expansion, especially across convenience store chains.

NCR Corporation stock has also loss -26.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NCR stock has declined by -29.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.64% and lost -45.30% year-on date.

The market cap for NCR stock reached $3.78 billion, with 136.60 million shares outstanding and 131.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, NCR reached a trading volume of 2719201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NCR Corporation [NCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $41.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NCR Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for NCR Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $52, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on NCR stock. On December 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NCR shares from 25 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corporation is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

NCR stock trade performance evaluation

NCR Corporation [NCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.28. With this latest performance, NCR shares dropped by -29.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.78 for NCR Corporation [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.19, while it was recorded at 23.93 for the last single week of trading, and 35.86 for the last 200 days.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NCR Corporation [NCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +26.17. NCR Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97.

NCR Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NCR Corporation [NCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corporation go to 4.00%.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,905 million, or 98.40% of NCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,216,554, which is approximately -3.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,564,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.31 million in NCR stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $134.61 million in NCR stock with ownership of nearly -8.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NCR Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR] by around 21,173,082 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 15,325,256 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 95,588,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,086,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCR stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,116,545 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,745,769 shares during the same period.