why Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $279.95

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] slipped around -0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $304.56 at the close of the session, down -0.05%. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Enphase Energy and Gaslicht.com Expand IQ Microinverter Deployments in the Netherlands.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Gaslicht.com, a Netherlands-based leading energy platform and part of the Bencom Group, is seeing an increase in deployments of residential solar energy systems powered by the Enphase® IQ7™ family of microinverters. Gaslicht.com’s energy platform is growing rapidly with year-over-year growth of more than 20 percent.

Gaslicht.com’s website receives more than five million unique visitors a year. The company has seen growing consumer interest in Enphase IQ® Microinverters in the Netherlands as rising energy costs motivate residential customers to increasingly make the switch to reliable, efficient, and safer solar solutions. Over the past year, approximately 75 percent of Gaslicht.com’s customers have chosen Enphase microinverters for their solar systems. The company leverages its independent and objective comparison for energy suppliers and residential solar systems to enable homeowners to make better and easier energy choices. Gaslicht.com aims to inform consumers, institutions, and companies about the services and rates of Dutch energy suppliers and increase homeowner awareness of the benefits of clean energy.

Enphase Energy Inc. stock is now 66.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENPH Stock saw the intraday high of $318.49 and lowest of $297.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 324.84, which means current price is +168.57% above from all time high which was touched on 09/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 4185639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $279.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $174 to $281, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 15.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 91.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 86.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has ENPH stock performed recently?

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.01. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.67 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 277.80, while it was recorded at 311.14 for the last single week of trading, and 200.05 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 32.23%.

Insider trade positions for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

There are presently around $35,164 million, or 76.20% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 19,103,044, which is approximately 4170.612% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,035,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.58 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.4 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly -3.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

448 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 28,716,719 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 6,326,341 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 80,415,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,458,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,795,122 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 951,587 shares during the same period.