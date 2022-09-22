why Dominion Energy Inc. [D] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $89.76

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] slipped around -1.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $78.93 at the close of the session, down -1.37%. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Dominion Energy Utah CarbonRight(SM) Program Enrolls 1,000th Participant.

The program is an easy way for customers to offset 100% of their carbon emissions from natural gas usage in their home or business for as little as $5 per month.

CarbonRight complements other sustainability options that help customers conserve energy, support renewable energy and reduce emissions.

Dominion Energy Inc. stock is now 0.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. D Stock saw the intraday high of $81.31 and lowest of $78.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.78, which means current price is +8.66% above from all time high which was touched on 04/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, D reached a trading volume of 3602326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $89.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $98, while UBS kept a Buy rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

How has D stock performed recently?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.26. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.73, while it was recorded at 80.38 for the last single week of trading, and 81.04 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.05. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $46,203 million, or 71.50% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,185,420, which is approximately 0.445% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,902,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.41 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.76 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 2.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

710 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 30,580,999 shares. Additionally, 658 investors decreased positions by around 36,020,743 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 518,761,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,363,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,874,255 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 5,848,259 shares during the same period.