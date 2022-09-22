why Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $81.89

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] loss -0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $74.90 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Colgate-Palmolive’s Net Zero Targets Approved by The Science Based Targets initiative.

First Large Multinational Company in its Sector to Announce Approval.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) today announced that its Net Zero emissions reduction targets have been approved by The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). No other large multinational company in the Consumer Durables, Household and Personal Products sector has announced approval from SBTi, a coalition of CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Colgate-Palmolive Company represents 836.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.10 billion with the latest information. CL stock price has been found in the range of $74.89 to $76.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 2873187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $81.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $92 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 374.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 90.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CL stock

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.25 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.92, while it was recorded at 75.40 for the last single week of trading, and 79.11 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 3.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $49,800 million, or 82.30% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,755,752, which is approximately 0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,898,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.86 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.69 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -0.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

687 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 48,198,839 shares. Additionally, 719 investors decreased positions by around 43,388,010 shares, while 371 investors held positions by with 573,300,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 664,887,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,982,083 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,183,874 shares during the same period.