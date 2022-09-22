why Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.23

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] loss -1.22% or -0.74 points to close at $59.79 with a heavy trading volume of 2733271 shares. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Survey asks Americans, ‘What seems risky to you?’.

Mental health tops list of concerns for everyday Americans.

Most Americans, especially those with more income and education, are more concerned about mental health than challenges over the economy, the political environment or COVID-19. A surprising percentage of employees are ready to quit their jobs and start a business, and budget cutting due to the economy is reducing financial support for charity, friends and family only half as much as household spending. These are some of the findings of the recently released 2022 Aflac Risk Survey of 1,644 American adults. A leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S., the $22 billion supplemental insurance company annually surveys Americans on matters of topical importance.

It opened the trading session at $61.00, the shares rose to $61.20 and dropped to $59.785, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AFL points out that the company has recorded -7.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, AFL reached to a volume of 2733271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $62.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on AFL stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AFL shares from 54 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.59.

Trading performance analysis for AFL stock

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, AFL shares dropped by -3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.57 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.49, while it was recorded at 59.95 for the last single week of trading, and 59.99 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.37. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to -0.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

There are presently around $25,308 million, or 60.30% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,800,672, which is approximately 0.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.55 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -6.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 498 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 14,141,376 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 25,953,988 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 383,189,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,285,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,247,232 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,933,116 shares during the same period.