Wall Street Analyst Initiated Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $42.19 during the day while it closed the day at $41.11. The company report on September 16, 2022 that Teck and Agnico Eagle Announce Agreement on the San Nicolás Copper-Zinc Project located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle”) and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A) (TSX: TECK.B) (NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that Agnico Eagle has agreed to subscribe for a 50% interest in Minas de San Nicolás, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (“MSN”), a wholly-owned Teck subsidiary which owns the San Nicolás copper-zinc development project located in Zacatecas, Mexico (the “Transaction”). As a result of the Transaction, Teck and Agnico Eagle will become 50/50 joint venture partners at San Nicolás.

“San Nicolás is a high-quality project, located in a leading mining jurisdiction, with high grades, extremely competitive capital intensity, and first quartile costs,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO of Teck. “The opportunity to add the operating and development experience of Agnico Eagle should generate substantial benefits for the project including for all stakeholders throughout the project life cycle.”.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock has also loss -4.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEM stock has declined by -18.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.94% and lost -22.64% year-on date.

The market cap for AEM stock reached $18.49 billion, with 455.29 million shares outstanding and 455.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 2804338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $69, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on AEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 386.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AEM stock trade performance evaluation

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.20 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.93, while it was recorded at 41.38 for the last single week of trading, and 51.14 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to 0.51%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,014 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,098,838, which is approximately -3.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 17,466,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $718.05 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $636.82 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 28,340,100 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 19,508,742 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 220,069,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,918,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,188,415 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,914,207 shares during the same period.