Wall Street Analyst Downgrade VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.1745 during the day while it closed the day at $0.16. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Vistagen CEO Shawn Singh to Join Executive Roundtable Discussing Mental Health at Concordia Annual Summit.

Goldie Hawn to lead discussion on supporting mental health around the globe with preeminent C-suite executives, politicians, nonprofit leaders and entrepreneurs on the importance of mental health.

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will participate in a private executive roundtable on September 20th at the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit being held September 19-21, 2022, in New York City.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -13.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VTGN stock has declined by -83.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -85.92% and lost -91.63% year-on date.

The market cap for VTGN stock reached $33.94 million, with 206.60 million shares outstanding and 205.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.82M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 5110619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

VTGN stock trade performance evaluation

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.83. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.17 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2742, while it was recorded at 0.1799 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0945 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23 million, or 71.40% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 20,697,286, which is approximately 28.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 16,302,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $2.19 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 3.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 15,551,886 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 10,780,687 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 112,435,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,767,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,364,747 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,185,656 shares during the same period.