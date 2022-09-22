Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] closed the trading session at $26.36 on 09/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.36, while the highest price level was $27.34. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Juniper Networks Announces Date of Third Quarter Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s third quarter financial results, as well as the fourth quarter 2022 financial outlook, will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.18 percent and weekly performance of -6.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, JNPR reached to a volume of 3402967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $33.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Neutral rating on JNPR stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for JNPR shares from 34 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11.

JNPR stock trade performance evaluation

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.07 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.45, while it was recorded at 27.23 for the last single week of trading, and 31.76 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 14.49%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,871 million, or 94.90% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 40,734,258, which is approximately -5.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,486,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $880.3 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 24,167,535 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 24,539,560 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 249,883,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,590,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,508,515 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,204,345 shares during the same period.