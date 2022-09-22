Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] loss -2.20% on the last trading session, reaching $46.15 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Ingersoll Rand to Host Second Annual Sustainability Webcast.

New Sustainability Strategy Solidifies Focus on Growth and Operations.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) (“the Company”), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced today an update to its sustainability strategy designed to further the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) leadership, capture ESG-related competitive advantages and drive internal and external growth while helping its customers meet their sustainability goals. With its purpose to Make Life Better for customers, employees, stockholders and the planet, an unwavering commitment to sustainability is deeply embedded throughout Ingersoll Rand’s operations and decision-making processes.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. represents 404.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.44 billion with the latest information. IR stock price has been found in the range of $46.14 to $48.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 4090382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $54.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $68, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 39.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for IR stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.27, while it was recorded at 47.66 for the last single week of trading, and 49.94 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +32.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $18,310 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 75,163,087, which is approximately 9.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,683,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.44 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 5.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 22,890,323 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 22,107,546 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 351,753,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,751,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,717,727 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 5,777,612 shares during the same period.