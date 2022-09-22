The Macerich Company [MAC] fell -49.19% so far this year. What now?

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] closed the trading session at $8.78 on 09/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.77, while the highest price level was $9.15. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Macerich To Present at BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference.

Macerich® (NYSE: MAC), today announced that Tom O’Hern, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Scott Kingsmore, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Doug Healey, Senior Executive Vice President Leasing will present to/speak with investors at BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference in New York, NY on September 14, 2022.

Macerich will present at 12:40 pm Eastern Time, on Wednesday September 14, 2022. The live audio-only webcast will be available online in the Investor Section of the Company’s website at www.macerich.com. An online replay will be available following the presentation at the same location.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.19 percent and weekly performance of -5.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, MAC reached to a volume of 2722782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $13 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $18, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on MAC stock. On July 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MAC shares from 10 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.13.

MAC stock trade performance evaluation

The Macerich Company [MAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.39. With this latest performance, MAC shares dropped by -13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.88 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.05, while it was recorded at 8.94 for the last single week of trading, and 13.20 for the last 200 days.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Macerich Company [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +17.72. The Macerich Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Macerich Company [MAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,590 million, or 88.90% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,853,095, which is approximately 1.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,029,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.66 million in MAC stocks shares; and SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $126.23 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly 7.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Macerich Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 16,074,756 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 20,089,297 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 144,941,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,105,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,928,237 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 9,482,129 shares during the same period.