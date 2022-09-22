The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Is Currently -3.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] loss -3.60% or -0.45 points to close at $12.04 with a heavy trading volume of 4918996 shares. The company report on September 15, 2022 that HEROES WANTED: GOODYEAR ANNOUNCES CALL FOR 38th ANNUAL HIGHWAY HERO AWARD.

Program Celebrates Professional Truck Drivers’ Extraordinary Acts of Courage .

In celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced the return of its annual Highway Hero Award, a program that celebrates professional truck drivers who act selflessly for the good of others on the highways across North America.

It opened the trading session at $12.60, the shares rose to $12.83 and dropped to $12.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GT points out that the company has recorded -15.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, GT reached to a volume of 4918996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $17.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $15 to $15.30. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34.

Trading performance analysis for GT stock

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.20. With this latest performance, GT shares dropped by -15.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.22, while it was recorded at 12.72 for the last single week of trading, and 15.06 for the last 200 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]

There are presently around $2,794 million, or 83.50% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,214,145, which is approximately -1.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,148,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.91 million in GT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $249.12 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly -1.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 18,592,866 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 26,721,599 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 186,760,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,075,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,751,950 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 10,792,711 shares during the same period.