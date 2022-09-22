Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Is Currently -6.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.80%. The company report on September 14, 2022 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, today provided an update on recent operating trends. The Company’s operations for July and August 2022 reflect continued strong rate growth and recovering occupancy levels. While leisure travel continues to be robust, the Company is seeing the greatest demand growth at its urban and group-oriented hotels which are experiencing higher lead volumes, an increase in near-term booking activity, better than expected attendance at group events and increased business transient demand.

Over the last 12 months, SHO stock dropped by -12.35%. The one-year Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.08. The average equity rating for SHO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.21 billion, with 213.18 million shares outstanding and 208.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, SHO stock reached a trading volume of 4871369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on SHO stock. On January 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SHO shares from 13 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

SHO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.80. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.96 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.11, while it was recorded at 10.96 for the last single week of trading, and 11.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.23 and a Gross Margin at +0.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SHO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,396 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,629,494, which is approximately -1.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,870,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.85 million in SHO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $111.78 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 8.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 29,326,337 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 22,170,852 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 179,785,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,282,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,002,918 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 8,182,622 shares during the same period.