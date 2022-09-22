Stabilis Solutions Inc. [SLNG] Is Currently 73.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Stabilis Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SLNG] jumped around 3.75 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.84 at the close of the session, up 73.67%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Stabilis Solutions Receives DOE Approval to Export LNG.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., (“Stabilis”) (NASDAQ:SLNG), today announced that it has received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) to export domestically produced liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) to all free trade and non-free trade countries, including Asian, European, and Latin American importing nations. Under the DOE’s order, Stabilis received authority to export on its own behalf, or as agent for others, up to the equivalent of 51.75 billion cubic feet per year of domestically produced LNG. The authorization is for a term of 28 years.

“The DOE’s approval provides us with the ability to assist in the world’s current energy crisis as well as longer term capabilities to facilitate the world’s transition to cleaner energy sources,” said Westy Ballard, President & Chief Executive Officer of Stabilis, “and we look forward to working with our customers to commercialize these exciting export opportunities.”.

Stabilis Solutions Inc. stock is now 108.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLNG Stock saw the intraday high of $12.3199 and lowest of $5.2932 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.67, which means current price is +196.64% above from all time high which was touched on 09/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21K shares, SLNG reached a trading volume of 21166879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stabilis Solutions Inc. [SLNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLNG shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stabilis Solutions Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLNG in the course of the last twelve months was 54.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has SLNG stock performed recently?

Stabilis Solutions Inc. [SLNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.33. With this latest performance, SLNG shares gained by 97.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.51 for Stabilis Solutions Inc. [SLNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.75, while it was recorded at 5.95 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Stabilis Solutions Inc. [SLNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stabilis Solutions Inc. [SLNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.27 and a Gross Margin at +11.18. Stabilis Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.30.

Stabilis Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Stabilis Solutions Inc. [SLNG]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.30% of SLNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLNG stocks are: TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 192,619, which is approximately -0.796% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in SLNG stocks shares; and SFMG, LLC, currently with $0.52 million in SLNG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stabilis Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Stabilis Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SLNG] by around 24,857 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 3,775 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 358,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLNG stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,126 shares during the same period.