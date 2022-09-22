Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Datadog Inc. [DDOG] – find out why.

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] gained 1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $94.51 price per share at the time. The company report on August 26, 2022 that Datadog Announces Upcoming Investor Meeting.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will host the Investor Meeting at Dash 2022, its annual user conference.

The Dash Keynote will be held on Wednesday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by the Investor Meeting later the same day at 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET.

Datadog Inc. represents 314.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.25 billion with the latest information. DDOG stock price has been found in the range of $93.5901 to $99.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 4140596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $142.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 5.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 81.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.87, while it was recorded at 93.70 for the last single week of trading, and 125.10 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 47.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $21,982 million, or 80.90% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,492,399, which is approximately 4.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 18,765,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.59 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -0.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 32,564,938 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 25,469,547 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 174,558,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,592,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,182,152 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 8,620,872 shares during the same period.